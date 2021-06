ROSE M. COMPTON, AGE 90 OF GREENVILLE, IL PAST AWAY GRACEFULLY AND PEACEFULLY AT HER RESIDENCE HER IN GREENVILLE.

SHE WAS BORN JULY 9, 1930 TO MICKIE AND NORMA (RUSS) NEICE IN ST. LOUIS, MO. THERE IS WHERE SHE GREW UP AND WENT TO SCHOOL. SHE MARRIED RUDY COBB IN 1948. THEY LATER DIVORCED. LATER SHE MARRIED CHARLES J. COMPTON IN AUGUST OF 1981. HE PRECEASED IN DEATH IN 1989.

AS SIDE FROM WORKING MANY YEARS AT FAIR OAKS, ROSE WAS A DEDICATED AND LOVING MOTHER, GRANDMOTHER, GREAT GRANDMOTHER, AND AUNT. SHE WAS THE WEALTH OF KNOWLEDGE IN THE FAMILY HISTORY.

IN ADDITION TO HER PARENTS AND SPOUSE ROSE IS ALSO PRECEADED BY:

Daughter: Brenda Swiecicki Grandaughter:

Donna Rose Swiecicki

Sister: Patsy Hair

Sister: Doris Laster

StepDaughter: Nancy Smith

StepDaughter: Betty Earny

SURVIVORS INCLUDE:

Daughter: Christine (Stan) Baughman, Plantersville, Mississippi

Son: Lewis (Nola) Cobb, Patoka, Illinois

Daughter Aleta (Elvin) Whitford Greenville, Illinois

Son: Kim (Fran) Cobb, Plantersville, Mississippi

Daughter: Tracy (David) Casey Greenville, Illinois

Stepson: Michael (Diana) O’fallon, Missouri

15 Grandchildren

30 Great grandchildren

21 Great Great Grandchildren

PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICES WILL BE HELD AT A LATER DATE IN ACCORDANCE TO ROSE’S WISHES.

DONATIONS MAY BE MADE TO: SHRINERS HOSPITAL OR AMERICAN DIABETES ASSOCIATION