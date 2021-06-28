Shirley J. Bastilla, age 92 of Highland, IL, died Sunday, June 27, 2021, at San Gabriel Memory Care in Highland, IL.

She was born on, August 18, 1928, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Waldo and Della (nee Beinecke) Hug.

On June 07, 1947, she married Robert F. Bastilla at Elmira, New York. He passed away on June 29, 1996.

She was a member of Girl Scouts (in High School)Highland Women’s Club (Honorary Member);Estes Park Women’s Club (Past President – twice);Library Foundation for Estes Park Library;.

Shirley was born in Highland, IL. and grew up on Zschokke Street. She was a graduate of Highland High School 1946, then attended Elmira Women’s College in Elmira, New York. Following her marriage she returned to Highland and was a “stay at home mom”, caring for her family. After her children were grown, she attended S.I.U. in Alton earning a degree in French and English. She started teaching at Highland High School in the mid 60’s, teaching for over 20 years. She and her husband moved to Estes Park, CO in 1990 and she returned to Highland in 2006 after his death. She enjoyed reading fiction novels by her favorite authors Linda Lyla Miller and Nora Roberts. Her other activities were computer games, Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jeopardy, and playing the stock market. Shirley had been very active in the Estes Park Women’s Club, founding the Estes park Women’s Club Scholarship Fund. She was also active with Highland Women’s Club, serving on the Scholarship Committee.

Survivors include :

Daughter – Nancy A. McCaw, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Dean M. Bastilla, Granite City, IL

Grandchild – Robert O. (Significate Other – Amanda O’Connor) McCaw, Fairview, IL

Great Grandchild – Blake A. McCaw, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Kyle Bastilla, Belleville, IL

Great Grandchild – Bailey Bastilla, O’Fallon, IL

Great Grandchild – Loryn Bastilla, O’Fallon, IL

Great Great Grandchild – Silas .

Great Great Grandchild – Millie .

Great Great Grandchild – Gracey .

She was preceded in death by :

Father – Waldo Edward Hug – Died 4/14/1993

Mother – Della Ruth Hug, nee Beinecke – Died 7/05/2011

Husband – Robert F. Bastilla – Died 6/29/1996

Son – Robert M. Bastilla – Died 5/14/2013

Son In-Law – William O. McCaw – Died 8/15/2009

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL .

Memorial Service will be at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

The family request in lieu of flowers, please make memorials to H.A.S.C.M. (Food Pantry) ; Meals on Wheel’s ; Highland Lions Club or Highland Optimist Club.