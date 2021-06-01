Shirley L. Huene, age 92, of Trenton, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021 at Trenton Village.

She was born March 28, 1929 in Trenton, a daughter of the late Gildart and Cornelia, nee Crepps, Wombacher. Shirley married Herold “Bud” Huene on June 6, 1953 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Trenton and he preceded her in death on November 14, 2012.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy Heuberger. Shirley is survived by her children, Jim (Lu) Huene of Murfreesboro, TN, and Deb (Bill) Workman of Trenton; granddaughter, Chelsey (Jake) Baer; and great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Barker, Lincoln Baer, Olivia Baer, and Noah Baer.

Shirley retired from Tempo Bank as an Assistant to the Vice President and was also a past City Clerk and City Treasurer of Trenton. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and Ladies Sodality, Trenton American Legion Auxiliary Unit 778, and Trenton VFW Auxiliary 7983. Shirley was an avid walker, enjoyed golfing and reading, and loved her pets, cats, and dog, Max.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Trenton with Fr. Joseph Rascher presiding. Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery.

Visitation will be Saturday, June 12, 2021 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Trenton.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society and will be received at the church or through Moss Funeral Home, 105 S Main St, Trenton, IL 62293, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.