Steven J. Cryder, age 71 of Highland, IL, died Saturday, June 19, 2021, at his residence in Highland, IL.

He was born on March 10, 1950, in Saint Louis, MO, the son of Dave and Bernice (nee Goewert) Cryder.

On June 19, 1970, he married Debra D. Brede at Trenton, IL. She passed away on Sunday, June 21, 1992.

He was a member of Highland Community Church. He was also Former President of Highland Bulldog Booster Club.

Steven was born in St. Louis, MO and grew up in Trenton, IL. He was a 1968 graduate of Wesclin High School. Steven completed his undergraduate work in 3 years and his Masters Degree, from SIUE. He worked as a English Teacher (Senior Research) and Librarian at Wesclin High School from 1971 to 2005. He was an online educator for the University of Phoenix. Steven loved reading, playing the piano and served as Highland Community Church Organist for many years. In retirement he spent half a year in Highland and the other half in Arizona, spending time with his grandchildren and attending their sport activities and other events.

Survivors include:

Son – Jay S. (Rebecca) Cryder, Mesa, AZ

Daughter – Jill M. (Donny) Gunter III, Highland, IL

Son – Joel D. (Ashley) Cryder, Mascoutah, IL

Son – Justin R. (Julia) Cryder, Phoenix, AZ

Daughter – Jeanna E. (Austin) Lehn, Chandler, AZ

Grandchild – Jacob K. Cryder

Grandchild – Morgan E. Cryder

Grandchild – Landon L. Gunter

Grandchild – Luke S. Gunter

Grandchild – Milla A. Cryder

Grandchild – Dean P. Cryder

Grandchild – Drew R. Cryder

Grandchild – Caleb V. Cryder

Grandchild – Samuel D. Cryder

Grandchild – Wyatt S. Lehn (twin)

Grandchild – Brady C. Lehn (twin)

Sister – Lois E. “Bo” Cryder, Bloomington, IL

Sister – Jane M. (Jeff) Martin, Gilbert, AZ

Niece – Sarah Martin, Mesa, AZ

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Dave Cryder – Died 9/14/1975

Mother – Bernice C. Cryder, nee Goewert – Died 3/7/2001

Wife – Debra D. Cryder, nee Brede – Died 6/21/1992

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Highland Community Church in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Highland Community Church in Highland, IL, with Rev. Mark McGranahan, officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cryder Education Fund at Wesclin High School.