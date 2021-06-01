Tessie D. Dugan, 89, of Hillsboro, Illinois, formerly of Vandalia, Illinois, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Hillsboro Rehab & Healthcare in Hillsboro, IL.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, June 4, 2021, at Miller Funeral Home, Vandalia, IL, with Dr. Ben Foxworth officiating. Burial will follow at Taylor Cemetery, Rural Vandalia, IL. Visitation will be held from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM, Friday, June 4, 2021, prior to the service at the Funeral Home. Memorials: Taylor Cemetery, Rural Vandalia, IL. Miller Funeral Home, Vandalia, IL, is in charge of arrangements. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.millerfh.net.

She was born April 10, 1932, in Fayette County, IL, the daughter of Harry & Beulah Ava (Doty) Penny. Married Eldon Darrel Dugan on May 17, 1948, in Jonesboro, AR, he passed away January 13, 1988. She worked at the Shoe Factory and IMCO as a production worker, both in Vandalia, IL, and was affiliated with the Temple Baptist Church, Vandalia, IL.

She is survived by: Sons – Robert D. Dugan & Ann and Charles A. Dugan & Nancy Jo, all of Vandalia, IL; Grandchild- Dusty Haupt & Katie; and Great Grandchildren – Kayle and August Haupt.

Preceded in death by: Her Parents; Husband; 4 Brothers, Ralph, James, Bruce and Virgil; 3 Sisters, Norma Thompson, Zelma Storm and infant twin sister, Bessie.