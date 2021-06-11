Van H. Davidson, age 85 of Highland, IL, died Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Highland Health Care Center.

He was born on July 10, 1935, in Tiptonville, TN, the son of James and Sina (nee Biffle) Davidson.

He was a member of Lee Iten Post #439 American Legion, Highland, IL and VFW Post #5694, Highland, IL (Life Member).

Van was born in Tiptonville, TN and his family moved several times as he grew up in the Western TN and Northern MS areas. He joined the US Marine Corps with duty in Korea during the Korean War. He lived in Chicago for a while before settling in Highland. He did odd-jobs and owned a Tree Trimming Co. Van liked to fish, garden, water ski and enjoyed travel, spending many vacations in Acapulco, Mexico. He was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. Van always looked forward to Davidson Family Reunions in Tennessee to spend time and catch up with family.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Melissa (Howard) Oberlender, Highland, IL

Daughter – Dawn Hamilton, Crown Point, IN

Son – Gregory Fanin, Gulf Shores, AL

Grandchild – Kira Oberlender

Grandchild – Nathaniel Smith

Grandchild – Rachel Hamilton

Grandchild – Steven (Stephanie) Hamilton

Grandchild – Bethany Fanin

Grandchild – Megan Fanin

Great Grandchild – Abigail Hamilton

Great Grandchild – Emma Hamilton

Great Grandchild – Lucy Hamilton

Great Grandchild – Elizabeth Hamilton

Sister – Mattie Fae McNaughton, Alexandria, LA

He was preceded in death by:

Father – James C. Davidson

Mother – Sina I. Davidson, nee Biffle

Sister – Ruth Andrews – Died 6/14/2017

Sister – Bernice Dial – Died 7/8/2012

Sister – Vernon Medley – Died 8/8/1996

Sister – Nell Milan – Died 10/23/2020

Brother – James Davidson – 1/22/2019

Brother – Bill Davidson – Died 5/4/2000

Brother – Carl Davidson – Died 2/3/2006

Infant Brother – Emmitt Davidson

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. Dan Perry, officiating.

Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 10:00 AM.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lee Iten American Legion Post #439.