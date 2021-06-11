Van H. Davidson, age 85 of Highland, IL, died Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Highland Health Care Center.
He was born on July 10, 1935, in Tiptonville, TN, the son of James and Sina (nee Biffle) Davidson.
He was a member of Lee Iten Post #439 American Legion, Highland, IL and VFW Post #5694, Highland, IL (Life Member).
Van was born in Tiptonville, TN and his family moved several times as he grew up in the Western TN and Northern MS areas. He joined the US Marine Corps with duty in Korea during the Korean War. He lived in Chicago for a while before settling in Highland. He did odd-jobs and owned a Tree Trimming Co. Van liked to fish, garden, water ski and enjoyed travel, spending many vacations in Acapulco, Mexico. He was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. Van always looked forward to Davidson Family Reunions in Tennessee to spend time and catch up with family.
Survivors include:
Daughter – Melissa (Howard) Oberlender, Highland, IL
Daughter – Dawn Hamilton, Crown Point, IN
Son – Gregory Fanin, Gulf Shores, AL
Grandchild – Kira Oberlender
Grandchild – Nathaniel Smith
Grandchild – Rachel Hamilton
Grandchild – Steven (Stephanie) Hamilton
Grandchild – Bethany Fanin
Grandchild – Megan Fanin
Great Grandchild – Abigail Hamilton
Great Grandchild – Emma Hamilton
Great Grandchild – Lucy Hamilton
Great Grandchild – Elizabeth Hamilton
Sister – Mattie Fae McNaughton, Alexandria, LA
He was preceded in death by:
Father – James C. Davidson
Mother – Sina I. Davidson, nee Biffle
Sister – Ruth Andrews – Died 6/14/2017
Sister – Bernice Dial – Died 7/8/2012
Sister – Vernon Medley – Died 8/8/1996
Sister – Nell Milan – Died 10/23/2020
Brother – James Davidson – 1/22/2019
Brother – Bill Davidson – Died 5/4/2000
Brother – Carl Davidson – Died 2/3/2006
Infant Brother – Emmitt Davidson
Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. Dan Perry, officiating.
Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 10:00 AM.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lee Iten American Legion Post #439.