Arthur J. “AJ” Zobrist, age 85 of Highland, IL, died Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 5:20 P.M., at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.

He was born on Wednesday, March 18, 1936, in Highland, IL, the son of Zeno M. and Esther M. (nee Luehm) Zobrist.

A.J. grew up on Lindenthal Avenue in Highland. He was a 1954 graduate of Highland High School where he excelled in Baseball, Track and was a member of the Elite 8 Basketball team. After graduation he worked at Highland Box Board Company, [Highland Pontiac and then Hecht Ford.[He was the first mechanic to install air conditioning in cars for the various dealerships in town.] He worked for Rail Highway and then 20 years at Illinois Trailer Repair. He was one of the people who started MKT Repairs in St. Louis. He retired from there at age 62. AJ enjoyed fishing, coaching baseball for his son and softball for his granddaughter. He followed the grandchildren’s sports activities. He and his family enjoyed trips, especially to Wisconsin for many summers. AJ was a man who could fix anything and was always willing to help others.

On Saturday, September 25, 1954, he married Rosalie Zobrist nee Middleton at E & R Church-Highland, IL, who passed away on Thursday, April 26, 2012.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Deborah Lee (Richard) Holcmann, Highland, IL

Son – Roger A. (Diane Rose) Zobrist, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Christopher J. (Amanda) Holcmann, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Shauna L. (Samuel) Powers, Shipman, IL

Great Grandchild – Trent J. Holcmann, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Madelyn K. Holcmann (twin) , Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Brayden M. Holcmann (twin), Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Brady J. Powers, Shipman, IL

Great Grandchild – Adalynn L. Powers, Shipman, IL.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Zeno Martin Zobrist – Died 1/11/1974

Mother – Esther Martha Zobrist (nee Luehm) – Died 2/20/1997

Wife – Rosalie Zobrist (nee Middleton) – Died 4/26/2012.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 10:00 AM on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Donna Cooper, Pastor, Church of the Open Bible, Farmington, MO, officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House or Shop Class @ Highland High School