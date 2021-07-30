Brian J. Stempel, age 63, of New Baden passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at his residence. He was born on February 18, 1958 in Belleville, the son of Cletus and Fran (Netemeyer) Stempel.

He is survived by his children: Tim Stempel and wife Dorri of New Baden, and Kari Meyer and husband David of Trenton; grandchildren: Hoyt and Ilah Stempel, Wyatt and Wren Meyer; and his mother, Fran Stempel.

He was preceded in death by his son, Lance Alan Stempel; his father, Cletus Stempel; and his grandparents: George and Elsie Netemeyer and Leo and Josephine Stempel.

Brian was a funny guy and enjoyed making others around him laugh and smile. He enjoyed bowling and shooting pool with his friends. Brian was an avid San Francisco Giants baseball fan and he loved his family and grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Nordike Funeral Home in New Baden with Rev. / Deacon John Fridley officiating. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in New Baden.

Visitation will be held on Saturday from 8:00 AM until the time of services at Nordike Funeral Home in New Baden.

Memorials made in memory of Brian are suggested to the charity of the donor’s choice and will be accepted at Nordike Funeral Home, 15 East Hanover Street, New Baden, IL 62265.

