Charles V. “Chuck” Poettker, age 69, of O’Fallon, passed away suddenly on Saturday, July 17, 2021 in a tragic accident at Kentucky Lake.

He was born September 21, 1951 in Breese, son of Bernice, nee Horstmann, Poettker of Aviston and the late Vincent Poettker. Chuck married Linda, nee Chandler, Poettker on May 24, 2013 at the Missouri Botanical Gardens and she survives in O’Fallon.

In addition to his mother and wife, he is survived by his children, Kevin (Tricia) Poettker of Breese, Keith (Amanda) Poettker of Charlotte, NC, Ryan (Jenna) Poettker of Aviston, Kimberly Luitjohan of Bartelso, Guy (Lori) Josselyn of Dallas, TX, Lauren (Kelli Luce) Josselyn of Kansas City, MO, and Perry Josselyn of St. Louis, MO; grandchildren, Nolan, Meg, Andrew “AJ”, Lauren, Jakob, Olivia, Brecken, Jade, Dawson, Parker, Payton, Claudya, Daniella, Georgia, and Finley James; siblings, Daniel (Rita) Poettker of Albers, Stanley (Carolyn) Poettker of Trenton, Duane (Patricia) Poettker of Aviston, Karen (Andrew) Mills of Glen Carbon, Phillip Poettker of St. Rose, Bernard (Linda) Poettker of Trenton, Diane Poettker of Breese, Rebecca (Raymond) Hutchinson of Birmingham, AL, and Craig (Colette) Poettker of Edwardsville; sister-in-law, Brenda Chandler of Dallas, TX; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Vincent Poettker; father-in-law and mother-in-law, William and Marsell, nee Bunch, Chandler; and brothers-in-law, Larry Chandler and Gary Chandler.

Chuck grew up on a farm outside of St. Rose IL before enlisting in the U.S. Army. After his Honorable discharge from military service, Chuck began his construction career as an apprentice carpenter in 1972 where he competed in his graduating class apprenticeship contest. While attending college at night, he worked several years in the residential construction market, developing his craftsmanship and his respect for the importance of responsiveness to the client. In 1980, Chuck founded Poettker Construction Company, a construction management and general contracting firm committed to building quality relationships and buildings comprised of approximately 200 employees and working in 26 states today. With a lot of prayer, guidance and support of great business partners and the tremendous talents and hard work of Poettker’s employees, that commitment has reached its 41st anniversary. Chuck will be remembered as a great leader, caring father and grandfather, loving husband, business mentor and impactful individual to any person he met, but most importantly, he will be remembered as a compassionate and generous man full of life and happiness.

While in the Army, he served as a Specialist 4th Class assigned to Alpha Company, 3-187th Infantry Battalion, 101st Airborne Division stationed at Camp Evans, South Vietnam. In April 1971, Chuck and his unit were ordered into Laos to rescue two door gunners and recover the bodies of the pilot and co-pilot of a downed helicopter. The grueling journey back to safety earned him the U.S. Army’s Bronze Star for heroic service in a combat zone. In June of that same year, members of his platoon hit a booby trap. Three men were killed outright. He prayed that if he made it out alive, he would dedicate his life to building something of value. Upon his return home, he began working with his brother on various construction projects, igniting his passion for the construction industry.

Chuck was beyond grateful to have received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with 2 Bronze Service Stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge – Expert (Rifle), and a Bronze Star Medal. After serving in the Army, Chuck continued his achievements and earned 1996 Generations of Success by Belleville Area College, Who’s Who of American Business, AAS in Construction Management from Belleville Area College, Recognized expert witness in construction-related litigation, guest lecturer at Southern Illinois University and numerous other accommodations over the span of four decades.

His affiliations and memberships included passed board member of Associated General Contractors of St. Louis, American Concrete Institute (ACI), past mentor of AGC-StL Stempel Plan, past instructor of AGC-StL Build-Up Kit, AIA-AGC Resource Group Counsel, board member of Community Link, Construction Careers Center, past board of director for Charter High School, Construction Financial Management Association, past exam committee member of American Institute of Constructors, St. Louis Council of Construction Consumers, CEO Roundtable for St. Louis Regional Commerce & Growth Association, past board member of Friends of St. Joseph Hospital, East St. Louis Economic Development Committee, past chair of Belleville Main Street, Economic Restructuring Committee, Central High School Business to Education Alliance, Knights of Columbus, American Legion Post 252, and Optimists International. Chuck enjoyed boating, snow skiing, being outside, gardening, traveling, cooking, and collecting and drinking wine. He especially loved spending time with his family and getting haircuts with his grandsons. In the words of Chuck Poettker, he will always be remembered as “I’m having my best day since yesterday”.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church in O’Fallon with Fr. Jim Dieters presiding. Interment with full military honors accorded will follow at St. Dominic-St. Augustine Cemetery in Breese.

Visitation will be Friday, July 23, 2021 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Poettker Construction Company in Breese (400 S Germantown Rd, Breese, IL 62230) and again Saturday, July 24, 2021 from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m. at St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church in O’Fallon.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to Chuck’s great-niece, Maren Poettker, in her fight against neuroblastoma.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.