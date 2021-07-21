Clarence E. Miller, age 81 of Highland, IL, died Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at his home in Highland, IL.

He was born on Monday, September 11, 1939, in Percy, IL, the son of Ray and Esther (nee Dericks) Miller.

On Saturday, December 20, 2008, he married Jacquelin A. Jondro Miller nee Docter at St. Jacob United Church of Christ, who survives.

He was born in Percy, IL. He graduated from E. St. Louis Senior High School, E. St. Louis, IL. He worked many years for the railroad; retiring as an assistant superintendent, for the Union Pacific railroad. For many years he owned and operated Miller’s Yamaha, in Collinsville, Wood River and Belleville. He lived most of his life in Madison County. He enjoyed camping in their RV, loved car shows, car cruising and restoring cars. He always had a pet dog.

Survivors include:

Wife – Jacquelin A. “Jackie” Miller (nee Docter) , Highland, IL

Daughter – Carol L. Miller, Saint Jacob, IL

Daughter – Patricia A. (Doug) Schutjer, Doe Run, MO

Daughter In-Law – Gail A. Miller nee May, Highland, IL

Step Son – Jeffrey J. (Brenda) Jandro, Breese, IL

Step Son – Christopher P. (Jennifer) Jondro, Mulberry Grove, IL

Grandchildren – 11

Great Grandchildren – 8

Sister – Marilyn (Gary) Warren, Highland, IL

Niece and Nephew

4 Great Nieces and 1 Nephew

Brother In-Law – Marvin Docter, Collinsville, IL.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Ray Miller

Mother – Esther Miller

Former Wife – Frankie L. Miller (nee Barron) – Died 10/27/2002

Son – Edward L. “Ed” Miller – Died 10/28/2020

Grandchildren – 2.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Monday, July 26, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 10:00 AM on Monday, July 26, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. Gary Kniepkamp, Retired Pastor, officiating,

Interment will be at Keystone Cemetery in Saint Jacob, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.