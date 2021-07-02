Dale W. Lindley, 79, of Pocahontas, IL, passed away, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Christian Hospital.

Dale was born December 9, 1941, to Harold and Alvina (nee Kohlmiller) Lindley in Pierron, IL. On October 23, 1965, he married Sharon Stewart in Pocahontas, IL.

A Navy veteran, Dale traveled the world and served aboard the USS Lexington (Air-Craft Carrier), USS Currituck (Sea Plane Tender), USS Somers (Guided Missile Destroyer), USS Badger (Destroyer Escort), and USS Dwight D Eisenhower (Air-Craft Carrier), retiring as a Chief Storekeeper (E7), a career spanning from 1959 to 1978. After his retirement from the Navy, Dale started working as a Spares Analyst with McDonnell Douglas/Boeing, from September 1978 to his retirement in October 2007. During those years, he also earned his BS in Business Management from Columbia College.

Dale was very Patriotic, being a proud member of the American Legion 1104, in Pocahontas, IL. He coached the Pocahontas Little League baseball and softball from 1978 through 2019, being a president for many years. Dale also volunteered for Meals on Wheels and took time to care for his Uncle Robert. In his spare time, he enjoyed bowling and gardening. Dale always put others before himself and never knew a stranger. He was a wonderful Dad, Grandfather, Brother and Uncle.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Alvina Lindley; step-mother, Pearl Lindley; wife, Sharon Lindley; uncle, Robert Long; brother, Clifton (Marilyn) Lindley; sister, Helen (Chuck) Hoyt; sister-in-law, Judith Lindley; grandson, Jacob Arter.

He is survived by his children, April (Dan) Blankenship, Suzanne (James) Arter, David (Shawna) Lindley, Jan (Michael) Koonce; grandchildren, Crystal (Matthew) Blankenship, Haley (Christopher) Robinson, Brittany Arter, Dalten, Caleb, Adrea and Aaron Lindley; two greatgrandchildren, Jase and Sloane Blankenship; brother, Ronald Lindley; nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Pocahontas Little League or the American Legion Post 1104 in Pocahontas, IL.

Visitation: Monday, July 5, 2021, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm and Tuesday, July 6, 2021, from 9:00 to 10:00 am, at Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL.

Funeral Service: Tuesday, July 6, 2021, 10:00 am, Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL.

Interment: Robinson Cemetery

Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL.