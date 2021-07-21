David M. Trame, 36, of Glen Carbon, IL, died Monday, July 19, 2021, at his home.

He was born February 1, 1985 to Michael and Dolores (nee Holtmann) Trame, at St. Joseph Hospital, in Breese, IL.

David always lit up a room with his magnetic personality and positive attitude. Always friendly and unselfish, he never knew a stranger. He was devoted to his family and was a great uncle to his nieces and nephews.

David enjoyed the St. Louis Cardinals, was an electronics whiz, and was great at trivia. He also liked to play cards, especially Euchre. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Edwin Trame, Joseph Holtmann, and Agnes (nee Varel) Holtmann.

David is survived by his parents, Michael and Dolores Trame, Highland, IL; grandmother, Loretta Trame, Breese, IL; siblings, Shelly Trame, San Diego, CA, Jeff Trame, Columbia, IL, Jennifer (David) Allen, St. Louis, MO, Stephanie (Tudor) Thomas, Bend, OR, and Christy (Jason) Weiss, Highland, IL; nieces and nephews, Gavin and Gwendolyn Trame, Michal and Grant Allen, Piper and Sloan Thomas, Ellie, Liam, and Chloe Weiss.

Memorials may be made to New Baden Group Home, (payable, c/o Mary Gustin)

Visitation: Wednesday, July 21, 2021, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm, and Thursday, July 22, 2021, from 8:00 to 10:00 am, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL

Funeral Service: Thursday, July 22, 2021, 10:00 am, Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Clergy: Fr. Pat Jakel, Pastor, St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL

Interment: St. Joseph Cemetery

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.