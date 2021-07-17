Deborah M. Lucco, 74, of Pocahontas, IL, died Thursday, July 15, 2021, at home surrounded by her family.

She was born February 20, 1947, to Lester and Hazel (Nee Cruse) Beard at St. Mary’s Hospital, E. St. Louis, IL. On March 15, 1962, she married Frank Lucco in Pocahontas, IL.

Deborah lived for her family especially her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and that is not to take away from the love of her life, Frank. She loved taking care of all the kids. As a younger woman she could be found organizing activities around Pocahontas, including the first parade as part of the PARK Club.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Hazel Beard; sisters, Patricia Erhle, Sandra Gilomen; brothers, Dennis Beard, Danny Beard.

Deb is survived by her husband of 59 years, Frank Lucco, Pocahontas, IL; children, Becky (Randy) Haberer, Pocahontas, IL, Larry (Cheri) Lucco, Lake Ozark, MO, Michael Lucco, Pocahontas, IL; grandchildren, Tammy (Ryan) Curry, Todd Haberer, Rachel (Dan) Cannoy, Hannah (Evan) Kelly, Laura Lucco, Connor Lucco, Will Greenwald; great-grandchildren, Ava and Drake Curry, Emma and Addie Cannoy, Luke and Hazel Kelly, Michael and Chloe Lucco; brother, Butch Beard; sister, Jeannie (Dave) Fenton.

Memorials may be made to Pocahontas City Park.

Graveside Service: Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Robinson Cemetery, Pocahontas, IL.

Clergy: Rev. Ray Snider, Pastor, Pocahontas United Methodist Church.

Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL.