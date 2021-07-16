Dwight H. Buchheim, age 79 of Highland, IL, died Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Highland Health Care Center in Highland, IL.

He was born on October 10, 1941, in Highland, IL, the son of Irwin and Fern (nee Gall) Buchheim.

He was of the Catholic Faith.

Dwight was born in Highland and graduated from Routt Catholic High School in Jacksonville, IL. He studied electronics at Des Vry University in St. Louis. He had worked for RCA Victor and later at a manufacturing plant in Pompano, FL making electronic boards. After his retirement he returned to Highland in the mid 2000’s to care for his mother. Dwight enjoyed visiting flea markets and auctions. He enjoyed being outdoors and gardening.

Survivors include :

Nephew – Evan J. Buchheim, Jefferson City, MO

Niece – Cheryl A. (Joseph) Alonzo, Jefferson City, MO

Great Nephew – Andrew J. Buchheim

Great Nephew – Matthew R. Buchheim

Great Nephew – Adam J. Alonzo

Sister In-Law – Janice R. Buchheim, Jefferson City, MO

Cousin – Maria (Dan) Yann, Highland, IL

He was preceded in death by :

Father – Irwin J. Buchheim – Died 11/29/1981

Mother – Fern M. Buchheim nee Gall – Died 9/11/2014

Brother – Wayne J. Buchheim – Died 05/06/2008

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Graveside funeral services will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL, with Father Piotr Kosk officiating.

Interment will also be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Louis Latzer Memorial Library.