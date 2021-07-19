Edward F. Moran, age 69 of Highland, IL, died Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL.

He was born on Thursday, January 24, 1952, in Saint Louis, MO, the son of Arthur and Estelle (nee Burke) Moran.

On Saturday, April 11, 1981, he married Mary E. Moran nee Stratmann at St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL, who survives.

He was born and raised in St. Louis, MO. He worked for Strat-O-Span Buildings, Breese, IL; Trouw Nutrition, Highland, IL; and Cardinal Building Supplies. He was a true St. Louis Blues fan and enjoyed driving his 1967 yellow Camaro. He and his wife enjoyed extensive travelling; for their 20th and 25th wedding anniversaries they cruised the Caribbean and their 30th cruised Alaska. He enjoyed life with family and friends and their pet sheepdogs Maggie, the late Muttley and the late Misty.

Survivors include:

Wife – Mary E. Moran, Highland, IL

Brother – Arthur (Colleen) Moran, Jr

Sister – Debbie (Significant Other-Joe) Moran

Sister – Linda (Significant Other-Troy) Moran

Brother – Tim Moran

Brother – Tom Moran

Nieces and Nephews – Many

Great Nieces & Nephews – Many

Brother In-Law – Mark (Debra) Stratmann, Breese, IL

Brother In-Law – Thomas Stratmann, Breese, IL.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Arthur Moran, Sr. – Died 10/10/2009

Mother – Estelle Moran (nee Burke) – Died 10/02/2017

Father In-Law – Donald Stratmann – Died 2/18/2005

Mother In-Law – Rita Stratmann (nee Venhaus) – Died 11/28/2004).

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association or Highland Animal Shelter.