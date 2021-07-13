Helen E. Friess, age 77, of Trenton, passed away Monday, July 12, 2021 at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese.

She was born June 9, 1944 in Highland, a daughter of the late Charles and Selma, nee Zitzmann, Buehler.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband Donald Potthast, whom she married July 4, 1964 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Trenton and who died May 26, 1975; and a son, Christopher Potthast; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jim Friess, Tom Friess, Mary Friess, Norbert and Josie Potthast, Ernest and Ruth Potthast, Quintin and Betty Potthast, Connie and Doyle Reynolds, and Sr. Mary Agnes Potthast OFM-Teaching Sisters.

Surviving are her husband Paul Friess of Trenton whom she married October 15, 1983 at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Marydale; children, Amy (Norbert) Stein of Trenton and Brian Potthast of Lebanon; grandchildren, Chelsey Stein of Aviston and Cody (Josh Blain) Stein of Muncie, IN; brother, Charles (Shirley) Buehler of O’Fallon, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, John (Pat) Friess of Chester, Mike Friess of New Baden, Ferdinand (Joan) Potthast of O’Fallon, MO, and Anthony (Ruth) Potthast of Fenton, MO; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Helen was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Trenton. She enjoyed gardening, getting together with friends and playing cards, but above all, she enjoyed her time with her grandchildren.

Memorial Mass will be Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Trenton. Private Interment will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Trenton.

Visitation will be Saturday, July 17, 2021 from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Trenton.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to Western Clinton County Senior Services (WCCSS) or St. Mary Catholic Church and will be received at the church or through Moss Funeral Home, 105 S. Main, Trenton, IL 62293 who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.