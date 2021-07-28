James F. “Jim” Schlautman, age 84, of Germantown, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Breese Nursing Home.

He was born March 4, 1937 in Germantown, a son of the late Frank and Clementine, nee Jansen, Schlautmann.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Penny, nee, Almasy, Schlautman, whom he married November 25, 1961 at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese and who died September 15, 2015; a daughter, Mary Schlautman; grandson, Travis Beckmann; brother, David “Slick” Schlautmann; and brothersin-law, Henry Schroeder, Dave Otten, and James Almasy.

Jim is survived by his children, Deb Beckmann of Germantown and Michael (Tamma) Schlautman of Indianapolis; grandchildren, Cambria (friend Josh Rodman) Beckmann, Zachary (fiancée Allie Herman) Beckmann, Tessa (fiancé Steve Bailon) Beckmann, Kristina (fiancé (Matt Guido) Schlautman, Chelsea Schlautman, and Gracie Schlautman; great-grandchildren, Dustin, Levi, Layla, and Nash; siblings, Joan Schroeder of Germantown, Jacolyn Schlautman of Germantown, Jeanine (Larry) Spirek of Breese, Frank (Flossie) Schlautmann of Bartelso, and Jack (Pat) Schlautmann of Chesterfield, MO; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Mary Schlautmann of Germantown, Barb Otten of Chester, Raymond (Sharon) Almasy of Sparta, Carol (Terry) Hartmann of Red Bud, and Sharon Dyke of Cape Girardeau, MO; and nieces and nephews.

Jim was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, formerly worked at McDonnell Douglas, and later retired from Boeing. He was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown, Germantown American Legion Post 325, and was on the committee that started the Germantown Spassfest. He enjoyed hunting, gardening, fishing, and was the unofficial keeper of Old Carlyle Road in Germantown.

Memorial Mass will be Friday, July 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown with Fr. James Buerster presiding. Burial of cremains with full military honors will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery, Germantown.

Visitation will be Friday, July 30, 2021 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown.

In lieu of flowers, plants, or other gifts, memorials may be made to the Jared Burke Foundation and will be received at the church or through Moss Funeral Home who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.