James H. “Jim” Robke, age 75, of Aviston, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021 at his home.

He was born November 19, 1945 in Breese, a son of the late Fred and Veronica, nee Leonard, Robke.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Barbara, nee Schroeder, Robke, whom he married April 18, 1967 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown and who died May 1, 2014; son, Todd Robke; sisters, Betty Eaton and Lu Thien; and brother-in-law, George Eaton.

Surviving are his children, Michael (Sharon) Robke of O’Fallon, Lynn (Michael) Malott of Aviston, and Cheryl (Tim) Heath of Potosi, MO; grandchildren, Amanda (Steven) Bobby, Kaley Robke, Tyler Robke, Cheyenne Heath, and Todd Heath; great-grandchildren, Ethan Bobby, Sebastian Bobby, and Kolten Dixon; brother-in-law, Roger Thien of Breese; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Jim retired in 2017 from FCB Banks Loan Operations. During his retirement, Jim enjoyed playing Bingo, working in the yard and tending to his flower beds, creating word search puzzles, working Sudoku puzzles, but most of all spending time with his family and friends.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown with Fr. James Buerster presiding. Interment will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery.

Visitation will be Tuesday, July 13, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. and again on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 from 9:00-10:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Germantown.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to HSHS Homecare & Hospice of Illinois and will be received at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.