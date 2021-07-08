Jenni L. Knee, age 39, of Carlyle, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton, MO.

She was born March 7, 1982 in Belleville, a daughter of Allen and Carol, nee Francis, Pryor of Okawville.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband Jason Knee of Carlyle, whom she married October 20, 2007 at the Four-Square Church in Okawville; children, Savanna Star Knee and Jason Charles James Knee, both of Carlyle; sisters. Becky (Buddy) Stegman of Addieville and Sarah Bent of Okawville; grandfather, Ralph Riester of Okawville; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Jenni was preceded in death by her grandparents, Alva “Junior” Pryor, Shirley, nee Short, Riester, and Thomas and Lavern, nee Amlen, Francis.

She was a member of First Assembly of God Church in Carlyle. Jenni was a homemaker and a former Home Healthcare provider. She absolutely adored her children and participated in as many activities as she could with them.

Memorial Service will be Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese with Pastor Roger Findley officiating.

Visitation will be Saturday, July 17, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to the family and will be received at the funeral home or by mail Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th, Breese, IL 62230 who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.