Judith A. Schultz, age 74 of Carlyle, passed away at her home on Sunday, June 27, 2021.

Mrs. Schultz was born in Sparta, Illinois on December 7, 1946, a daughter of Walter and Verna (Gerlach) Mines. She married Ronald D. Schultz on January 30, 1965, at Zion Lutheran Church in Walsh, Illinois, and he preceded her in death on November 21, 2009.

Mrs. Schultz is survived by her 3 sons – Scott Schultz (Christine Williamson), Timothy Schultz (Bert), and Garret Schultz (Mary); her grandchildren – Mason Schultz (Brittany) , Hayden Schultz, Sean Williamson (fiancé Jessica Murry), Ryan Williamson (Kyla), Cody Schultz (fiancé Kayleigh McElveen), Conner Schultz, Ellie McCrary, Justin Schultz ; a great grandchild – Memphis Schultz ; and a sister – Emma Braun who resides in Highland.

Judith was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Schultz; her parents, Walter and Verna Mines; and her siblings – Walter H. Mines, Jr., Opal Ragland, Barnell Mines, and Val Jean Eaton.

Mrs. Schultz was a faithful member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ferrin, where she was a faithful member of the Ladies Aid. She had many hobbies, including traveling with her family, quilting, and sewing. Judy enjoyed being outside tending to her flowers and plants. She loved all dogs and she rescued many by adopting from shelters. She retired from work with the Illinois Department of Public Health.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ferrin with Rev. Jonathan Jennings, officiating. Interment will take place at Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday, July 17, from 9:00 – 11:00 A.M.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mrs. Schultz are suggested to the Huey Ferrin Boulder Fire Department and will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, PO Box 276, Carlyle, IL 62231. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.