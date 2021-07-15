Jung “Jean” Kruse, age 81 of Beckemeyer, passed away at her home on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

Mrs. Kruse was born in Korea on December 10, 1939. She married Jerome Kruse, and he preceded her in death on April 22, 1996. Jean had many hobbies and interests, including knitting, crocheting, sewing, and playing bingo.

Survivors include her children – Jim Kruse, Lori Smith, Do Kruse, and Ann Knutt and husband Bryan; her grandchildren – Amanda Kraut, Reece Kruse, Eric Kruse, and Fred Knutt; and her great grandchildren – Nixon Kruse, Elizabeth Kruse, Hazel Kruse, and Olivia Kruse.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and a son – Jerry Kruse.

A memorial service will be held at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL. Interment will take place at St. Anthony’s Cemetery in Beckemeyer. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mrs. Kruse may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice and will be received at Zieren Funeral Home.

