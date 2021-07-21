Kathryn E. “Kathy” Floyd-Noll, age 64 of Highland, IL, died Monday, July 19, 2021, at her residence in Highland, IL.

She was born on October 09, 1956, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Harrison H. and Rose E. (nee Cordry) Christian.

Kathryn was born in Highland and graduated Highland High School in 1974. She worked as a server at Skelly’s Truck Stop in Greenville then as a cook at Randy’s in Troy. She ran a cleaning service then worked at Parkview Cafe in Marine before purchasing and running it.

Survivors include :

Son – Mike H. Floyd, Alhambra, IL

Brother – Daniel R. (Jan) Christian, Fulton, MO

Cousins – Several .

She was preceded in death by :

Father – Harrison H. Christian – Died 11/05/2006

Mother – Rose E. Christian nee Cordry – Died 9/18/1999

First Husband – Michael M. Floyd – Died 9/23/2017

Second Husband – Melvern C. Noll – Died 10/29/2018

Sister – Debra A. Ferguson

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

No services are planned at this time.

Memorial contributions may be made to To the Family.