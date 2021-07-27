Leo B. Buss, age 95, of Breese, passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021 at his home.

He was born September 18, 1925 in Lively Grove, a son of the late Michael and Katherine, nee Schulte, Buss.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ellen, nee Alberternst, Buss whom he married August 1, 1950 in Breese and who died November 27, 2016; great-granddaughter, Heidi Vail; siblings, Gregory (Cecilia) Buss, Mary Ann (Jerome) Heckenkemper, Bernadine (Linus) Meier, and Norbert (Dorothy) Buss; and his brothers-in-law in infancy, Richard, Herbert, Henry, Marcell, and Marvin Alberternst.

Leo is survived by his children, Mary Kay (Duane) Miller of Waterloo, Betty Campbell of Mascoutah, Mikel (Linda) Buss of Highland, Arlene (Mark) Baer of Trenton, Richard (Linda) Buss of Breese, Margie (Mark) Arnold of Breese, Janet (Jeff) Kuhl of Breese, Theresa (David) Rhein of Birmingham, AL, and John Buss of Breese; grandchildren, Alison (Nathan) Essner, Lauren Sellers, Michael (Megan) Nooney, Jennifer (Jason) Holtmann, Steven Nooney, Lindsey Hughes, Mikel (fiancé Amelia Graham) Buss, Bryan (Chanel) Baer, Amy (Travis) Venhaus, Alyssa Baer, Alicia (Clayton) Buehrle, David (Amy) Buss, Lynn (Remmie) Vail, Daniel (Brittany) Buss, Amanda (Tyler) Behrman, Matthew (Amanda) Arnold, Mitchell (Laura) Arnold, Michael Arnold, Nicholas Kuhl, and Nathan Kuhl; twenty-two great-grandchildren; close family friend, Vernon Mohesky; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Leo was a life-long dairy and grain farmer. He was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church and Holy Name in Breese, Breese Knights of Columbus Council 2869, Padre Pio Prayer Group, Clinton County Farm Bureau, the Mid-America Dairyman, Thursday night hospital prayer group, and past member of the Serra Club. Leo enjoyed playing cards, gardening, building and remodeling, driving around in the country, visiting with friends, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, July 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Chuck Tuttle presiding. Interment will follow at St. Dominic-St. Augustine Cemetery in Breese.

Visitation will be Thursday, July 29, 2021 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. and again Friday July, 30, 2021 from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made in the form of masses, St. Augustine Catholic Church, or Mater Dei Catholic High School and will be received at the visitation or through Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th, Breese, IL 62230 who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.