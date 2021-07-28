Lonnie Lee Thacker Sr., age 82, of Keithville, Louisiana passed away on Friday, July 23, 2021. Lonnie was born January 2, 1939 in Vandalia, Illinois to Lonnie and Cora May Thacker.

Lonnie graduated from Greenville High School, Greenville Illinois. He attended Alton Trade School acquiring skills in air conditioning, heating and refrigeration. Lonnie served in the United States Army signal corps in Korea. He received battalion crest and good conduct medals. He also received Korean reference ribbons. Lonnie moved to Shreveport, Louisiana in 1965. The last 32 years he worked for Fitzgerald Mechanical Contractors as an air condition and refrigeration mechanic. Lonnie joined the Caddo Sheriff’s Auxiliary Program in 2001. He logged over 500 volunteer hours a year helping patrol deputies with duties. He was involved with CPSO youth programs, including the Youth Firearms Safety Education Camp, Crime Scene Investigations (CSI) Camp, and Sheriff’s Safety Town.

Lonnie was a wonderful father and grandfather. He loved his family dearly and provided for them well. His involvement in the community was evident throughout his life. He had a great love for the outdoors where you could find him camping or fishing. To know Lonnie was to love him. He always stood up for what he believed in and for what was right. He will be greatly missed by those who knew him best and loved him most.

Lonnie was preceded in death by his parents; son Loren Ray Thacker; two sisters and a brother.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife Tomy; son Lonnie Thacker Jr.; daughter Loretta Rodriguez and husband Oscar; grandchildren Chelsea Lafitte and husband Mike, Jessica Gowan and husband George, Jenelle Cleveland, Tyler Rodriguez, Oscar Rodriguez and Valeria Rodriguez; great grandchildren, Gauge and Emalee Davis; sister Sue Saachoff and brother Larry Thacker.

A Celebration of Life Memorial service for Lonnie will be held Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 10:30 AM at Calvary Baptist Church, 9333 Linwood Ave., Shreveport, Louisiana 71106. Following the memorial service will be a Memorial Reception at 6:30 PM at Moose Lodge of Shreveport, 9113 Industrial Road, Shreveport, Louisiana.

The family would like to express special thanks to Caddo Parish Sheriff Dept., Moose Lodge of Shreveport, extended Biker family and Patriot Guard for their concern and help during this difficult time.