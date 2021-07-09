Marlene E. Hellmann, age 86, of Trenton, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021.

She was born October 11, 1934 in Dubuque, IA, a daughter of the late Frank and Irene, nee Schnee, Kenkel.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband James “Jim” Hellmann, whom she married October 13, 1951 in Dubuque. IA and who died July 7, 1994; infant daughter, Karen Hellmann; granddaughters, Catherine Hellmann, Shannon Hellmann, and Jessica Faczak; daughter-in-law, Doris Hellmann; brothers, Bill Kenkel, Jack Kenkel, Bob Kenkel; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Jean Kenkel, Mary Jane Axtell, Paul (Margie) Hellmann, and Don Hellmann.

Surviving are her children Steve (Terri) Hellmann of Bennett, CO, Mike (Monica) Hellmann of Trenton, Susan (John) Szoke of Aviston, Patrick Hellmann of Salem, and Teresa (Dan) Spitze of Holiday Shores; 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara (Joe) Meyer of Dubuque, IA; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Jan Kenkel of Dubuque, IA, Linda Kenkel of Belvidere, Ray Axtell of Dubuque, IA, and Rosemary (Chuck Harbry) Hellmann-Harbry of Glen Carbon; and special friends, Margaret Ness of Little Rock, AR and Sharon Pritchett of Holiday Shores.

Marlene was a homemaker and a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and Altar Sodality in Trenton and the Western Clinton County Senior Services. She enjoyed bringing communion to the sick, and sending cards to the homebound in Trenton and surrounding area, she loved her dogs, but above all her greatest joy was enjoying a soft serve ice cream cone and spending time with her grandchildren.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Trenton with Fr. Daniel Friedman presiding. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Trenton.

Visitation will be Wednesday, July 14, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. and again on Thursday, July 15, 2021 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton.

Fresh flowers are encouraged or memorials may be made to the Western Clinton County Senior Services and will be received at the funeral home or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 105 S. Main, Trenton, IL 62293.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.