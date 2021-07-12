Mary Jane Korte, age 91, of Trenton, passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021 at Aviston Countryside Manor.

She was born April 30, 1930 in Aviston, a daughter of the late Otto and Clara, nee Daniel, Kues.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Otto Korte, whom she married October 6, 1948 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Trenton and who died June 13, 1995; son, James “Legs” Korte; grandson-in-law, Joey O’Donnell; siblings, Johanna Renschen-Von Hatten, Joseph Kues, Urban “Red” Kues, Daniel Kues, Sylvia Ratermann, Liz Spihlmann, Edmund Kues, Martha Baird, and Cyril “Johnny” Kues; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Alvin Renschen, Vic Von Hatten, Margaret Kues, Dorothy “Dottie” Kues, Grace Kues, Robert Ratermann, Ralph Spihlmann, Mary Ellen Kues, Ray Baird, Doris Kues, and Tony Lampe.

Surviving are a daughter, Jane (Bob) Weaver of Danbury, CT; daughter-in-law, Paulette Korte of Trenton; grandchildren, Rachel (Tommie Wagner) Korte, Nicole (Brian) Jarvis, Chrissy Weaver, Tommy Weaver, and Bobby (Amber) Weaver; great-grandchildren, Christian, Hunter, and Bryson Jarvis, and Joey O’Donnell; and a sister, Dolores Lampe of Aviston

Mary Jane was a homemaker and helped her husband Otto at the farm, was a former seamstress at a garment factory in Highland, and worked as the activity director at the Trenton Senior Citizens Club. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and Altar Sodality, Trenton VFW 7983 Auxiliary, and the Trenton American Legion Unit 778 Auxiliary. Mary Jane was an avid card player, was an amazing seamstress, enjoyed quilting and embroidery, but above all, loved to make people laugh.

Funeral service will be Friday, July 16, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton with Deacon John Fridley officiating. Interment will be in St. Mary Cemetery in Trenton at a later date.

Visitation will be Friday, July 16, 2021 from 5:00-6:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton.

Memorials may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church and will be received at the funeral home or by mail Moss Funeral Home, 105 S. Main, Trenton, IL 62293.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.