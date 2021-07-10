Michael Ian Ward, age 30 of Carlyle, passed away at his home on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

Mr. Ward was born in Breese on August 31, 1990, a son of Rick Ward and Lynette Koehler Ward. He was a member of the Boulder United Methodist Church, and he loved being with his family. Some of Michael’s best times were going to Cardinal ballgames with his brother Jared, and going to sports memorabilia events with his dad. He also loved fishing and playing with his dogs: Smokey, Bella, Bandit, and Cocoa.

Mr. Ward is survived by his mother – Lynette Ward; his father – Rick Ward; his grandparents – Agnes Koehler and Cleo Ward; a brother – Jared Wisniewski; a sister – Nicki Ward; a special great uncle – Bill Taphorn; aunts and uncles – Mark and Dede Koehler, George and Carla Kennedy, and Paula O’Neill; a special nephew – Aidan Walters; special cousins – Holly Williams, Sarah Woolard, and Stephanie Bright; and special friends – Arthur Murden, Allen Dutton, Tia Robertson, Tierney Isbill, Gene Thompson, and Justine Hardy.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents – Freddy Koehler and Joe Ward.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at the Boulder United Methodist Church, with Rev. Michael Hall, officiating.