Mildred Louise Sales

Mildred Louise Sales, age 84 of Greenville, passed away 7:05 a. m. Thursday, July 15, 2021 at her home in Greenville.

Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Friday, July 23, 2021 at the Greenville First Christian Church in Greenville. Pastor Tyson Graber and Darryl Bolen will officiate. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Friday at the First Christian Church in Greenville. Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to the church. Online condolences online www.donnellwiegand.com

