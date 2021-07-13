Myrtle M. “Tootie” Goff, age 87 of Highland, IL, died Monday, May 24, 2021, at Pahrump, NV.

She was born on Monday, January 08, 1934, in Saint Louis, MO, the daughter of Jesse and Nigel (nee Woods) Brown.

Born and raised at St. Louis, MO. She lived in Pierron and Highland. She and her husband Carl owned and operated Carl’s Pit Stop, Highland for 10 plus years. She owned and operated the Feed Bag Restaurant@Northtown, Highland, IL and later was a over the road truck driver. She enjoyed gardening and fishing.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Rhonda (Rick) Cooper, Pahrump, NV

Daughter – Shelia Plog, Wisetown, IL

Daughter – Victoria “Vickie” (Rick) Bertz, North Pole, AK

Daughter – Nancy (John) Schank, Fairbanks, AK

Daughter – Paulette (James) Gregg, Campobello, SC

Son – Paul J. “JR” (Odie) Plog, Jr., Cape Coral, FL

Daughter – Catherine (L. Richard) Leipold, Buckingham, IA

Son – Stephen B. (Significant other-Cynthia Robinson) Plog, Troy, IL

Daughter – Carla Johnson, Highland, IL

Daughter – Dawn Goff, Pierron, IL

Step Daughter – Cindy Rodgers, Highland, IL

Step Daughter – Toni (Larry) Klitzing, E. Pierron, IL

Step Daughter – Jackie (Mike) Krump, Highland, IL

Step Son – Raymond (Dodie) Goff, San Marcos, CA

Grandchildren – 40

Great Grandchildren – 66

Great Great Grandchildren – 11

Half Brother – Mitchell Brown, Lake of the Ozarks, MO

Half Brother – Darrell Brown, Arkansas,

Half Brother – Johnny Brown, Arkansas,

Half Sister – Arkansas,

Half Sister – Missouri,

Half Brother – Missouri,

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Jesse Brown

Mother – Nigel Brown Phillips (nee Woods)

Step Father – Edward Philips

Step Son – Paul A. Plog

Son In-Law – Anthony Johnson

Step Son In-Law – Mike Krump

Grandson – One Deceased

Granddaughter – One Deceased

Great Grandchild – One Great Granddaughter Deceased

Sister – Juanita Shaftner

Brother – Jesse R. “Dickie” Brown

1st Husband – Paul J. Plog, Sr.

2nd Husband – Carl O. Goff.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Monday, July 19, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Graveside Service will be at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Saint Stephens Catholic Cemetery in Richwoods, MO.

Interment will be at Saint Stephens Catholic Cemetery in Richwoods, MO.

Memorial contributions may be made to A Local Pet Rescue.