Nancy Ann Weidner, 83, of Greenville, IL., entered eternal rest on July 9, 2021, at home, surrounded by family. Daughter of the late Nelson L. and Pauline (Deaton) Pyle was born December 29, 1937, at home in Edwardsville, IL. She graduated from Edwardsville High School, Edwardsville, IL in 1955. Nancy, serving under the lead of the Chapter Mother, Pauline Pyle, was the Project Chairperson for the Future Homemakers of America in 1954-1955. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Granite City, IL chapter in the early 1980’s. She was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church, Greenville, IL.

Nancy is preceded in death by her beloved husband, of nearly 46 years, Robert E. Weidner, who she married in 1964 and renewed vows in 2010 and former husband William Engelmann, with whom she co-owned the Mellow Queen business in the late 50’s to 1962, in Edwardsville, IL.

In the late 80’s she was employed by the Small Business Administration and served as the administrative assistant to the Major in Marine Corp recruiting office, St. Louis, MO. Nancy’s most beloved occupation was a homemaker of many years. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family. Her famous cherry cheesecake was un-replicated. Everyone loved her sense of humor and she always created laughter.

She is survived by four siblings: Robert Pyle, Jerseyville, IL; Sue Hudzeitz, Mesa AZ; Nelson Darrell (Barbara) Pyle of Bristol, TN; Betty Richards of Edwardsville, IL. Five children: Pat (Jim Chestnut) Giacin, Maryville, IL; Debbie (Ron) Krikorian, Auburn, AL; Clifford Lawrence, Trenton, IL; Deanna Weidner, Greenville, IL; Joseph (Michelle) Weidner, Granite City, IL. Eight grandchildren: Tyler Krikorian and Abigail Krikorian of Auburn, AL; Branden Lawrence, Belleville, IL and Shishika Lawrence, Brunswick, GA; Cassie Weidner and Tessa (Jake Kemper) Weidner of Greenville, IL; Alexia Gregory, Bentonville, AR and Nathan Smith, Granite City, IL; Ashley Weidner and Hannah Weidner of Granite City, IL. 5 great grandchildren: Naomi, Jeremiah, and Delilah Kemper; Elias Autenrieth, and Payzlee Stevenson; and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of life will be held on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church Greenville, IL, with Rev. Kurt Simon, officiant.

The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorial contributions be made to: First Presbyterian Church, 501 N. Idler Lane, Greenville, IL; Bond County Senior Center Meals on Wheels, 1001 E. Harris Ave., Greenville, IL; and/or HSHS Hospice – Effingham, IL, 503 N. Maple, Effingham, IL 62401.

