Nancy J. Brinker, 79, of Highland, IL, passed away, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Missouri Baptist Hospital.

Nancy was born February 11, 1942, to Charles and Adeline (nee Miller) Nager in E. St. Louis, IL. On June 16, 1960, she married Robert J. Brinker, at Holy Angels Catholic Church in E. St. Louis, IL.

Nancy was a member of St. Paul Church in Highland and participated in the Church Choir. She was also a member of the Highland Garden Club, a former member of the Highland Jaycee’s, and was a Den Mother when her sons were in Cub Scouts.

A loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Nancy’s family was very important to her, and she loved to babysit when she could. Nancy never met a stranger, loved being outdoors and enjoyed gardening. Building puzzles and sewing, were also some of her favorite things to do.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Adeline Nager; husband, Robert J. Brinker; brother, Charles Nager.

She is survived by her sons, David (Darla) Brinker, Pocahontas, IL, Don Brinker, Highland, IL, Joe (Connie) Brinker, Kansas City, MO, Mark Brinker, Highland, IL; grandchildren, Dawn (Jon) Rinderer, Julie (Steve) Schonhardt, Jared (Devan Roberts) Brinker, Kristi (Allan Butler) Brinker, Matthew (Olivia) Brinker, April (Brock) Stephenson, Daniel Brinker, Luke Brinker, Samantha (Tyler) Kathman, Benjamyn (Siarra) Brinker, Hillary (Brent) Hastings, Jacob Brinker, Derek (Sara Strom) Brinker; great grandchildren, Sierra, Brock, Alex, & Logan Rinderer, Drew, Ava, Michael & Matthew Schonhardt, Dalton Roberts, Addilyn, Oliver & Henry Brinker, Lily, Ali, Lane, & Lexi Butler, Jaelyn, Peyton, Samuel & Evelyn Brinker, Parker, Colton, & Connor Stephenson, Sophia Kathman, and Crew Hastings; sister, June Rank.

Memorials may be made to the St. Paul Education Foundation.

Visitation: Sunday, July 11, 2021, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm and Monday, July 12, 2021, from 8:00 am to 9:30 am, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL

Mass of Christian Burial: Monday, July 12, 2021, 10:00 am, Immaculate Conception Church, Pierron, IL.

Clergy: Fr. Piotr Kosk, Parochial Vicar, St. Paul Church

Interment: St. Joseph Cemetery

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.