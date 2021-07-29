Rickey W. Benhoff, age 64, of Germantown, passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at his home.

Rickey was born August 21, 1956 in Breese, a son of the late Wilbert “Benny” and Marcella “Sally”, nee Grapperhaus, Benhoff.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother in infancy, Mark Raymond Benhoff; and grandparents, Frank and Mary, nee Wehlage, Benhoff and Henry and Mary, nee Alberternst, Grapperhaus.

He is survived by a sister, Mary (Dave) Langenhorst of Germantown; nieces and nephews, Kelly (Moises) Cuneo, Jason (Terra) Tebbe, Melissa (Dave) Huckleberry, and Brent (Tina) Tebbe; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Alexander and Gabriella Cuneo, Benjamin Tebbe, Brody and Hannah Huckleberry.

Rickey retired from Highland Machine. He enjoyed movies, video games, and music and was a member of the former band “The Last Resort”.

Memorial Mass will be Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown with Fr. James Buerster presiding. Interment of cremains will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Highland.

Visitation will be Saturday, August 7, 2021 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown.

Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice and will be received at the church or through Moss Funeral Home who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.