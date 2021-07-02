Rothel E. “Gene” Stoffel, 99, of Mulberry Grove, died Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon.

Visitation will be held Monday, July 5, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Young Funeral Home in Greenville. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 6 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with interment at McInturff Cemetery.

Gene was born on October 1, 1921 in Franklin County, Illinois to Rothel and Pruda Belva (Uhls) Stoffel. He married Roberta Jane Harvey in 1946 and she preceded him in death in 1978. His second marriage was to Jeannine Mayfield Dugan in 1991 and she survives.

During World War II, Gene served in the Pacific Theater as a B29 engine mechanic for the Army Air Corp. His assignments included Guam, Saipan, Tinian, and Okinawa. Military rites will be accorded. Gene was a member of the American Legion Post 1180 in Mulberry Grove. After his discharge from service, he worked for the U.S. Postal Service. He became a supervisor in the East St. Louis Post Office.

In addition to his wife, Jeannine, he is survived by his brother, James Calvin Stoffel of Oregon; stepchildren, Steven Dugan, Deanna Reeves, Renee Blankenship, and Erin Dugan; nephews, Bruce Stoffel, Ron Stoffel, Keith Stoffel; and nieces Marilyn Punis and Nancy Schultz Vitangeli; many step-grandchildren, great grandchildren, and one great, great grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his wife Roberta; his parents; brother, William Howard Stoffel; sisters, Evadine Stoffel, E. Lorene Stoffel, and Belva Madelyn Vercellino; and nephew, Dennis Stoffel.

Memorials may be directed to McInturff Cemetery.