Shirley Jean Wheeler

Shirley Jean (nee Smith) Wheeler, 84, Highland, Illinois, finished her mission on this earth on July 25, 2021 at Highland, IL.

Shirley was born on Thursday, October 15, 1936 in Dieterich, Illinois; the daughter of Charles and Iva (nee Shouse) Smith. On November 09, 1952, she married Wilbert Raymond Wheeler at Dieterich, IL. Shirley was a military wife for 20 years. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served seven missions at Martin’s Cove in Alcova, WY with her husband. Shirley also worked in the St. Louis Missouri Temple for 12 years. Shirley drove a school bus for over 40 years. She was an avid reader and collector of Beanie Babies and recipe books. She loved growing flowers and was a wonderful cook. She was well known for her banana cream, pecan, and lemon meringue pies. She raised Himalayan cats for 25 years under the name of Whispurrkiss, because her husband liked the name “Whisper” for quiet kittens. She was a loving mother to seven children, who she considered her most precious work on earth.

She was preceded in death by: Father – Charles F. Smith; Mother – Iva Jane Smith, nee Shouse; Husband – Wilbert R. Wheeler; Daughter Susan M. Newton; Sister – Maxine Hirtzel; Sister Phyllis Edwards; Brother – Charles Leroy Smith; Grandson – Joshua Neidholdt; Great Grandson – Porter Neidholdt.

Surviving Family Members: Daughter – Sandra (Douglas) Neidholdt, Grain Valley, MO; Daughter – Twilla (Douglas) Sleeth, Bonaire, GA; Son – Steven (Tina) Wheeler, Highland, IL; Son – Rodney (Jeanna) Wheeler, Troy, IL; Son – Bradley (Kerry) Wheeler, Highland, IL; Daughter – Deborah Alma Wheeler, Highland, IL; Grandchildren: Carl Neidholdt, Jesse Neidholdt, Lehi Neidholdt, Rene Lockman, Theresa Jackson, Jason Schwartz, Tonya Arnold, Andrew Sleeth, Ryan Sleeth, Michaela Wheeler, Marissa Wheeler, Zachary Wheeler, Sam Wheeler, Sean Wheeler, Morgan Dickens, Justin Wheeler; Grandchildren 20.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Graveside Service will be at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Oakridge Cemetery in Effingham, IL.

Interment will be at Oakridge Cemetery in Effingham, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to To the Family.