Thomas W. Chestnut, 75, of New Douglas passed away at 7:18 a.m. on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at his residence.

Tom was born February 3, 1946 in Highland, the son of Leonard and Pearl Jane (Long) Chestnut, Sr. He married Marci Trauernicht on July 12, 1975 at the St. Paul United Church of Christ in Staunton, and they have enjoyed nearly 46 years of marriage.

Tom was fun, with a dry sense of humor, and a generous heart. He worked for 35 years for Olin in the Brass Mill, until his retirement in 2001. Tom loved the outdoors, where he enjoyed hunting and fishing, as well as keeping his home and yard immaculate. He also had a passion for antique cars, especially Corvettes. Tom also enjoyed listening to “Country Church” every Sunday on WSMI.

He was preceded in death by his parents; infant sister, Evelyn J. Chestnut; brother, Leonard Chestnut, Jr.; and brother-in-law, Al Johnson.

Tom is survived by his wife, Marci Chestnut of New Douglas; siblings, Elaine Johnson of Edwardsville, John (companion, Nan) Chestnut of Walshville, Margaret (husband, Kenneth) Wiseman of Smithboro, Allen Chestnut of Sorento, and Alice (husband, Dennis) Hutchins of Bethalto; sister-in-law, Carol Chestnut of Olympia, WA; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation & Funeral Ceremony: The family will receive guests from 1:00-3:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home, 201 S. Main Street, Sorento, IL. The funeral ceremony will follow the visitation at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with Rev. Mike Rayson officiating. Following ceremonies, Tom will be cremated.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Benld Adopt-A-Pet, 807 Stewart Avenue, Benld, IL 62009, or the charity of the donor’s choice.