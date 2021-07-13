Violet Bingham, 93, of Greenville, IL., entered eternal rest on July 12, 2021, at Greenville Nursing and Rehab Center, Greenville, IL.

Funeral service will be held at the First Baptist Church, Greenville, IL on Monday, July 19, 2021, at 11:00 am, with the Rev. David Bilyeu, officiating. Friends may call from 10:00 am until time of service. Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery. The family suggests memorials, in lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, to the First Baptist Church, at 218 E. South Ave, Greenville, IL 62246.

Violet was born February 25, 1928 in Wisetown, IL to Norman and Josephine (Norman) Sugg.

She married Norman N. Bingham on September 14, 1946, at the pastor’s house in rural Greenville, IL. He passed away March 19, 2008.

She is survived by her Children: Mike (Diane) Bingham of Greenville, IL and Vicki (Robert) Ellsworth of Greenville, IL; grandchildren: Jennifer (Jeff) Rehkemper of Greenville, IL, Jill (Paul) Bailey of Mulberry Grove, IL, and Jessica (Cale) Johnson of Greenville, IL; great grandchildren: Alyssa, Dustin, Griffin, Cole, Maclin, Sadie, and Rhett; a brother, Kenny (Bonnie) Sugg of Greenville, IL and a sister, Pat (Gary) Shaw of Greenville, IL.

After she and Norman married, they lived in town where Norman worked at Nevco, then later, they bought the family farm in 1950 and moved and lived there until Norman’s passing. She drove tractors, tended the livestock, and worked the farm, all while raising and taking care of her family. Her rule was no chickens and no dairy cows! She cooked like crazy, feeding the family and the farm hands, who thought she was the best cook ever and made the most amazing, iced tea. Her passion was her grandchildren and they loved spending time with grandma. She would drive them back and forth to school, going to church, eating at Hickey’s, and driving around through the countryside. She was a member of the First Baptist Church and a deaconess for many years, a league bowler, as well as, the Wii bowling champion of the Glenwood.

Violet was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a grandson, Justin Bingham; a brother, Lloyd Sugg; and a sister, Lavora Causey.

