Wilma Sharp Baumberger, age 97 of Greenville, passed away 1:22 a.m. Monday, July 19, 2021 at HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville, Illinois.

A celebration of life will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021 at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home. Friends may gather from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 Saturday at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Interment will follow in Montrose Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Greenville Public Library or Greenville HSHS Holy Family Hospital Memorial Fund.

Wilma Rae, the daughter of William Ray and Dorothy Deborah (Dressor) Sharp, was born December 5, 1923 in Greenville. Wilma grew up on the family farm, attended Inglis School and Central School. She graduated from Greenville High School with the class of 1941. Wilma attended Eastern University and got her degree in Education. Wilma worked for 15 years as a teller at the Bradford National Bank. She then worked with her husband at Baumberger Whitlock Insurance Agency for many years.

Wilma and Keith W. Baumberger were united in marriage December 25, 1949. They have enjoyed 54 together before his passing on March 25, 2004.

Wilma is survived by her sister Lucy Sharp Brewer and David Sharp and wife Mary and several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, husband Keith and brother Jonathan Charles Sharp.