Amy Rae Buss, nee Essenpreis, age 30, of Breese, passed away Monday, August 9, 2021.

Amy was born January 2, 1991 in Breese, the daughter of Stanley and Mary, nee Middeke, Essenpreis of St. Rose.

She married David Buss December 17, 2016 at St. Rose Catholic Church.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is survived by her sons, Clay and Wade Buss; siblings, Ben (Lindsey) Essenpreis of Mascoutah and Jacob (Brittany) Essenpreis of Breese; grandmother, Helen, nee Adamson, Middeke of St. Rose; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Richard and Linda, nee Kalmer, Buss of Breese; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Alicia (Clayton) Buehrle of Ballwin, MO, Lynn (Remmie) Vail of Breese, Daniel (Brittany) Buss of Aviston, Amanda (Tyler) Behrmann of Albers; nephews and nieces, Lucas, Alivia, and Lane Essenpreis, Caraline, Tate, and Colt Essenpreis, Cameron Buehrle, Austin, Avery, and Remmie Vail, Laney Buss, Alaina and Lilly Behrmann; and aunts, uncles, cousins, and numerous friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Albert Middeke, Eugene and Cyrilla “Toots”, nee Eilering, Essenpreis; and a niece, Heidi Vail.

Amy was a 2009 graduate of Central Community High School in Breese and a 2016 graduate of Maryville University in St. Louis, where she earned her doctorate of Physical Therapy degree. Amy formerly worked as a CNA at Aviston Countryside Manor and as a Physical Therapist at Kindred Healthcare, and was currently employed as a Physical Therapist with HSHS Homecare Illinois.

Amy never met a stranger and would light up the room. She enjoyed every minute with her family and friends, and entered the healthcare field because she loved people. After marrying David and giving birth to Clay and Wade, nothing was more important to her than creating a happy home. Amy adored her children and loved taking them to their play dates with the “Mommy Group”. Amy’s smile, laughter, hard work, kindness, generosity, and ability to plan and get things done will be missed by all who knew her.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, August 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Aviston with Fr. Daniel Friedman and Fr. Edward Schaefer concelebrating. Interment will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Aviston.

Visitation will be Thursday, August 12, 2021 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and again on Friday, August 13, 2021 from 9:00-10:15 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, or other gifts, memorials may be made to her children (please make checks payable to David Buss) and will be received at the funeral home or my mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5 th , Breese, IL 62230.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.