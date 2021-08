Bobby L. Bone, age 74 of Greenville, passed away Saturday afternoon, July 31, 2021 at HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville, Illinois.

Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon Thursday, August 5, 2021 at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Interment will follow in McKendree Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until service time Thursday at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville.