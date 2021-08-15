Clara Jean Obermark, 91, of Greenville, passed away at 2:40 a.m. on Friday, August 13, 2021, at Highland Healthcare Center.

Visitation: The family will receive guests from 12:00-2:00 p.m. on Monday, August 16, 2021 at Young Funeral Home in Greenville. Private family graveside ceremonies will be held at Maxey Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Maxey Cemetery, Siteman Cancer Center, the American Heart Association, or the charity of the donor’s choosing.

Clara was born January 12, 1930 in rural Fayette County, the daughter of George and Hazel Pearl (Walker) Peddicord. She married Frederick H. Obermark on February 12, 1949, and he preceded her in death on June 8, 1988. Clara was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She worked as a seamstress at DeMoulin Brothers for many years, before gaining employment at Utlaut Memorial Hospital, where she retired after many more years of service.

She loved sewing, flower and vegetable gardening, playing cards, crafts, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Clara will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; infant son, Jerry Obermark; brother, Don Peddicord; sister, Lavon Eyman; half-brother, Cecil Peddicord; and half-sister, Anna Mae Cripe.

Clara is survived by her children, Randolph (Virginia) Obermark of Pocahontas, Kathy (Vernon) Eardley of Edwardsville, Marsha (Paul) Beeler of Raymond, Bradley (Sherri) Obermark of Highland, and Lorie (Glenn) Gaffner of Greenville; 10 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren and one on the way; 1 great-great grandchild; sister, June (Cecil) Thalman of Patoka; sister-in-law, Sharon Peddicord of Hillsboro; and several nieces and nephews.

