Colleen O. Voegele, age 94 of Highland, IL, died Thursday, August 26, 2021, at her home, Highland, IL.

She was born on Wednesday, July 20, 1927, in Edwardsville, IL, the daughter of Walter and Meta (nee Wiegand) Arth.

On Tuesday, February 18, 1947, she married James T. Voegele at Edwardsville, IL, who passed away on Saturday, July 11, 1998.

She was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church; VFW Post 5694-Highland Auxiliary (Life Member); Helvetia Sharpshooters Society.

Born and raised at Edwardsville and graduated from Edwardsville High School in 1945. She worked at Montgomery Ward and moved to Highland after marriage. After her son started school she worked briefly at Highland Supply and Jakel Manufacturing. For over 25 years she drove a school bus for the Highland Community Schools. She was constantly cleaning and was a very clean person. She lived alone and still drove her car at 94 years old.

Survivors include:

Son – Kenneth W. (Sandra) Voegele, CW4 US Army Retired, Greenville, IL

Grandchild – Chad W. (Tracey) Voegele, Raymond, IL

Grandchild – Christie L. (Brad) Smith, Greenville, IL

Grandchild – Shawn T. Voegele, Walnut Shade, MO

Great Grandchild – Moriah L. (Life Partner-Justin Davis) Zbinden, Greenville, IL

Great Grandchild – Hailee Zbinden, Greenville, IL

Great Grandchild – Miller T. Voegele, Walnut Shade, MO

Brother – Darrell W. Arth, Edwardsville, IL.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Walter M. Arth – Died 1/30/1973

Mother – Meta Arth – 4/30/1960

Husband – James T. Voegele – Died 7/11/1998

Brother – Milburn J. Arth – Died 11/12/2020

Sister In-Law – Joan Arth – Died 3/3/2007

Sister In-Law – Elizabeth Arth – Died 3/16/2012

Sister In-law – Jessie F. Arth – Died 3/17/1951.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Monday, August 30, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 10:00 AM on Monday, August 30, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Interment will be at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.