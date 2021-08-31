Darrell F. Rinderer, age 83 of Highland, IL, died Monday, August 30, 2021, at his home, Highland, IL.

He was born on Tuesday, March 29, 1938, in Burgess Township, IL, the son of Filmer and Viola (nee Hug) Rinderer.

On Saturday, August 22, 1959, he married Jean M. Rinderer nee Zobrist at the E & R Church, Highland, who survives.

He was a member of Evangelical United Church of Christ, Illinois Bowling Association and Director for 15 years, Local 710, Highland Jaycees (President 1969-1970), Moose Lodge #2479, Masonic Lodge #583, and Shriner of Ainad Temple.

Darrell was born in Burgess Township, Bond County, Illinois and grew up in the Pocahontas-Pierron area. He graduated Highland High School in 1956. The following year he entered the U.S. Navy and served until his discharge in 1959. Upon returning home, he married Jean, his wife of 62 years, Darrell drove for United Parcel Service for 25 years, retiring in 1989. He owned and operated Broadway Tavern from 1991 until 2000. Darrell and Jean then bought a condo in Bonita Springs, Florida. Darrell loved sports. He played softball for 20 years for L&M Tavern and Zobrist Trucking. A Charter Member of the Highland Jaycees and helped established the Loyal Order of the Moose in 1997. He was also an excellent bowler, bowling for 45 years, and he recorded a 300 game in 1996. An avid sports fan, Darrell followed Cardinal baseball and U of I football a season ticket holder. Darrell had no hobbies, but loved having his grandchildren around “especially to eat”.

Survivors include:

Wife – Jean M. Rinderer, nee Zobrist, Highland, IL

Daughter – Michelle R. (Samuel) Perkins, Highland, IL

Former Daughter In-Law – Deana (Dale) Frey, Maryville, IL

Grandchild – Arielle N. Rinderer, Las Vegas, NV

Grandchild – Cali J. (Fiance Josh Tebbe) Rinderer, Sorento, IL

Grandchild – Briea Jean Marie Perkins (Twin to Samuel), Highland, IL

Grandchild – Samuel Darrell Perkins (Twin to Briea), Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Aspen Jaye Watkins, Las Vegas, NV

Brother In-Law – John Bohn, Lebanon, IL

Sister In-Law – Marilyn Zobrist, Highland, IL.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Filmer W. Rinderer – Died 11/16/2000

Mother – Viola S. Rinderer, nee Hug – Died 2/24/1998

Son – Jay J. Rinderer – Died 6/20/2014

Sister – Kay Ann Bohn – Died 03/25/19

Brother In-Law – Leonard Zobrist – Died 11/24/87

Mother In-Law – Marie A. Zobrist, nee Holtkoetter – Died 4/1/16

Father In-Law – Leon L. Zobrist – Died 9/19/93.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 01, 2021, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 01, 2021, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, IL, with Rev. Todd Bean, Transitional Minister, officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors; Shriners Hospital for Children; or Loyal Order of the Moose-Lodge 2479.