Debra Sue Miller, 65, of Jefferson City, MO formerly of Vandalia passed away at 1:01pm, Saturday, August 21, 2021 at the Capital Regional Medical Center in Jefferson City, MO.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30am, Saturday, August 28, 2021 at First Church of God, Vandalia, IL with Pastor Joe Gregory officiating. Burial will follow in Fairlawn Cemetery, Vandalia. Visitation will be held from 5:00-8:00pm, Friday, August 27, 2021 at First Church of God, Vandalia, IL and 1 hour prior to services Saturday. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Pacific Garden Mission (1458 South Canal Street, Chicago, IL 60607). Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.

Debra was born September 3, 1955, in Mulberry Grove, the daughter of Roscoe and Florence (Cole) Devall. She married Charles Miller on November 26, 1988, together they shared 32 years of marriage.

Deb was the Registrar for Greenville University for over 20 years. She took a break to raise her children and eventually returned to work at Greenville University in the Adult Education Department. After moving to Missouri, she began working as the Articulations Coordinator for Greenville University.

She enjoyed planting flowers, gardening, and her time of fellowship at church, whether it be cooking with the ladies or games with friends and family. But most of all she loved being “MoMo” to her grandsons.

Debra is survived by her husband, Charles Miller of Jefferson City, MO; daughter, Kayla and husband Josh Lineberry of Mulberry Grove; son, Ron Miller of Jefferson City, MO; brothers, Jim Devall and wife Donna of Collinsville and Nick Devall and wife Pat of Greenville; sister, Janice and husband Bob Tompkins of Smithboro; grandsons, Ryker and Rhett Lineberry; step granddaughter, Emma Lineberry.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Steve Devall; and sister, Ruth Devall.