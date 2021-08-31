The family of Dr. M. Kenneth Kaufmann is planning a memorial service for the good doctor on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at Durley Campground Tabernacle in Greenville, Illinois. The visitation starts at 2:30 p.m. and the memorial service starts at 3:30 p.m. The family is inviting all friends to attend. Most of the children plan on being in Greenville during the weekend from Friday night to Monday morning and will be staying at the Durley Campground. The family is suggesting that gifts of love be made to the Kaufmann Building Endowment Fund at Greenville University. Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home can be contacted for more information.

Dr. Kaufmann came to Greenville College in 1946 after having served in World War II in the Pacific Theatre. He married Stella Butcher, also a Greenville College student, in 1948. He graduated in 1949 and went on to Medical School at the University of Illinois in Chicago, Illinois. He did his residency at Cleveland City hospital in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio while his wife Stella finished her final year and graduated from Greenville College in 1953. In 1959, Dr. Kaufmann, his wife Stella and their six oldest children returned to Greenville, Illinois. Dr. Kaufmann practiced Family Medicine in Greenville until his retirement in 2000. Dr. Kaufmann lived in Florida with his son and daughter in law, Bruce and Karyl Kaufmann until his death on November 17, 2020 at the age of 94 and 1/2.