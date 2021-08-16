Duane J. Kapp, age 74, of Trenton, passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021 at Memorial Hospital East in Shiloh

He was born August 29, 1946 in Breese, a son of the late George and Eugenia, nee Spierling, Kapp.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter Katilyn Sophia Kapp; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Louis and Viola, nee Erlinger, Bach; brother-in-law Dale Edmund; and nephews, Brad Edmund and Tim Zika.

Duane is survived by his wife, Judy, nee Bach, Kapp of Trenton, whom he married on April 20, 1968 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Carlyle; children, Gina (John) Daiber of Trenton, Mark (Lisa) Kapp of St. Louis, David (Leanna) Kapp of Trenton, and Troy (Jan) Kapp of Aviston; grandchildren, Madison, Allyson, Kyra, and McKenna Daiber, Amelia and Sam Zarha, Izabelle, Zander, and Ezra Kapp, and Dakota, Peyton, and Mickey Kapp; siblings, Ron (Carol) Kapp of Trenton, Dan (Joellen) Kapp of Highland, Diane Edmund of Carlyle, and Mary Kay (Mark) Krausz of New Baden; sister-in-law and brothers-in-law, Gerry (Kenneth) Zika of Belleville and Bob Bach of Trenton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Duane served eight years in the United States Air Force and later was the owner/operator of Kapp Marble in Trenton. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Trenton and also a life member of the Knights of Columbus Council 2932 in Trenton. He enjoyed boating, skiing, playing cards, going out to eat, and spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren. In addition, Duane had a hobby of making Rosaries and made many for his family and friends.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Trenton with Fr. Joseph Rascher presiding. Interment will take place at a later date.

Visitation will be Saturday, August 21, 2021 from 8:30 to 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Trenton.

In lieu of flowers, plants, or other gifts, memorials may be made to Washington University Cancer Research and will be received at the church or by mail at Moss Funeral Home, 105 S. Main St, Trenton, IL 62293 who is serving the family.

