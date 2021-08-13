Frank L. Lucco, 78, of Pocahontas, IL, passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Highland, IL.

He was born February 17, 1943, to Frank C. and Frances (nee Leidner) Lucco in Pocahontas, IL. He married Deborah (nee Beard) Lucco on March 15, 1962, in Pocahontas, IL.

Frank joined Laborer’s Local 100 on April 4, 1962, so the last 59 and a half years he has been a member and/or served as president and secretary/treasurer. He worked as a general foreman for Kealy and Sons Construction Company for over 30 years before retiring. Then, a year later, he came back and became the Director of Safety for several more years. He served as a Bond County Board Member, Township Supervisor for 30 plus years, and the Bond County Democratic Party Chairman. He is a former Mayor of Pocahontas, IL, during which time he started PARK applying for and receiving grants to build the city park.

As a young man, he played baseball in the East St. Louis Baseball League for several years, then he turned to playing softball and started the Lenjo’s Green Machines, serving as player/manager for many years. He loved Little League Baseball and would obtain anything they needed to play. Frank loved to grill/barbeque, play golf, and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals Baseball fan, just like his late wife.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank C. and Frances Lucco; wife, Deborah Lucco; twin brother, Johnny Lucco (at birth); stepsisters, Theresa Nance, Mary Chappel, Loretta Beyes.

Frank is survived by his children, Becky (Randy) Haberer, Pocahontas, IL, Larry (Cheri) Lucco, Lake Ozark, MO, Michael Lucco, Pocahontas, IL; grandchildren, Tammy (Ryan) Curry, Todd Haberer, Rachel (Dan) Cannoy, Hannah (Evan) Kelley, Laura Lucco, Connor Lucco, Will Greenwald; great-grandchildren, Ava and Drake Curry, Emma and Addie Cannoy, Luke and Hazel Kelley, Michael and Chloe Lucco.

Memorials may be made to the Pocahontas Little League.

Visitation: Sunday, August 15, 2021, 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm, and Monday, August 16, 2021, 10:00 am to 11:00 am, at Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL

Funeral Service: Monday, August 16, 2021, 11:00 am, Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL

Clergy: Rev. Ray Snider, Pastor, Pocahontas United Methodist Church.

Interment: Robinson Cemetery

Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL