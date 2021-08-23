Glen J. Gilomen, age 86 of Highland, IL, died Friday, August 20, 2021, at his home, Highland, IL.
He was born on Friday, August 24, 1934, in Highland, IL, the son of Benjamin and Irma (nee Lorenz) Gilomen.
On Saturday, July 28, 1956, he married Romona J. Gilomen nee Ulmet at E & R Church-Highland, IL, who survives.
He was a member of Evangelical United Church of Christ; Highland Pistol Club (Life Member); Helvetia Sharpshooters Society; Machinist Local.
Born and raised at Highland, IL; graduated from Highland High School in 1952. He enlisted in the Army after graduation and then served in the Army Reserves until 1963. He worked as a machinist for nearly 42 years at Olin Corporation, retiring 1994. Glen’s hobbies included fishing, trapping, hunting, gardening, playing basketball and making sausage and cherry bounce. He also farmed and ran a strawberry patch for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren when they visited his home that he has shared with his wife for 65 years.
Survivors include:
Wife – Romona J. Gilomen (nee Ulmet), Highland, IL
Son – Ricky L. (Gayle) Gilomen, Highland, IL
Daughter – Debbie J. (Roger) Rinderer, Highland, IL
Son – Darrell G. Gilomen, Highland, IL
Daughter – Karen S. (John Jares) Gilomen, Evergreen, CO
Grandson – Joel R. (Significant Other-Dana Alesaski) Rinderer, Highland, IL
Grandson – Brent M. Gilomen, Highland, IL
Granddaughter – Cheryl L. (Andrew) Wirz, Pocahontas, IL
Grandson – Bryan M. (Catherine) Gilomen, Highland, IL
Grandson – Blake Gilomen, Highland, IL
Grandson – Braden W. Proc, Evergreen, CO
Granddaughter – Jessie L. Gilomen, Highland, IL
Granddaughter – Sabrina S. Proc, Evergreen, CO
Grandson – Jacob R. Gilomen, Highland, IL
Great Grandchild – Alex Gilomen
Great Grandchild – Piper Rinderer
Great Grandchild – Cale Gilomen
Great Grandchild – Luke Gilomen
Great Grandchild – Maxton Rinderer
Great Grandchild – Eliana Wirz
Great Grandchild – Connor Gilomen
Great Grandchild – Emma Wirz
Great Grandchild – William Gilomen
Great Grandchild – Liam Rinderer
Great Grandchild – Henry Gilomen
Brother – James Gilomen, Trenton, IL
Brother – Earl Gilomen, Highland, IL
Brother – Harold Gilomen, Highland, IL
Brother – Floyd (Mary) Gilomen, Highland, IL.
He was preceded in death by:
Father – Benjamin Gilomen – Died 12/19/74
Mother – Irma N. (nee Lorenz) Gilomen – Died 2/4/1994
Brother – Ray B. Gilomen -Died 09/22/95
Sister – Carol I. Kreutzberg – Died 06/28/08
Sister – Eileen E. Buske – Died 10/21/17
Sister In-Law – Mary Schmitt Gilomen – Died 12/16/1959
Sister In-Law – Bonnie Mueller Gilomen – Died 3/26/1999
Sister In-Law – Sandy Beard Gilomen – Died 3/13/2014
Sister In-Law – Bernice Dubach Gilomen – 2/1/2020
Brother In-Law – Harry Kreutzberg – 1/2/2015
Brother In-Law – Lester Buske – 9/22/1995
Parents In-Law –
Ulysses “UD” (Died 6/1/1999) & Alice (Died 2/2/2002) Ulmet
Brother In-Law – Oliver Ulmet – Died 3/22/2000
Brother In-Law – Clark Ulmet – Died 6/30/2012.
Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Monday, August 23, 2021, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, IL.
Memorial Service will be at 10:00 AM on Monday, August 23, 2021, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, IL, with Rev. Todd Bean, Transitional Minister, officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois or Highland-Pierron Fire Department.