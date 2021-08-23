Glen J. Gilomen, age 86 of Highland, IL, died Friday, August 20, 2021, at his home, Highland, IL.

He was born on Friday, August 24, 1934, in Highland, IL, the son of Benjamin and Irma (nee Lorenz) Gilomen.

On Saturday, July 28, 1956, he married Romona J. Gilomen nee Ulmet at E & R Church-Highland, IL, who survives.

He was a member of Evangelical United Church of Christ; Highland Pistol Club (Life Member); Helvetia Sharpshooters Society; Machinist Local.

Born and raised at Highland, IL; graduated from Highland High School in 1952. He enlisted in the Army after graduation and then served in the Army Reserves until 1963. He worked as a machinist for nearly 42 years at Olin Corporation, retiring 1994. Glen’s hobbies included fishing, trapping, hunting, gardening, playing basketball and making sausage and cherry bounce. He also farmed and ran a strawberry patch for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren when they visited his home that he has shared with his wife for 65 years.

Survivors include:

Wife – Romona J. Gilomen (nee Ulmet), Highland, IL

Son – Ricky L. (Gayle) Gilomen, Highland, IL

Daughter – Debbie J. (Roger) Rinderer, Highland, IL

Son – Darrell G. Gilomen, Highland, IL

Daughter – Karen S. (John Jares) Gilomen, Evergreen, CO

Grandson – Joel R. (Significant Other-Dana Alesaski) Rinderer, Highland, IL

Grandson – Brent M. Gilomen, Highland, IL

Granddaughter – Cheryl L. (Andrew) Wirz, Pocahontas, IL

Grandson – Bryan M. (Catherine) Gilomen, Highland, IL

Grandson – Blake Gilomen, Highland, IL

Grandson – Braden W. Proc, Evergreen, CO

Granddaughter – Jessie L. Gilomen, Highland, IL

Granddaughter – Sabrina S. Proc, Evergreen, CO

Grandson – Jacob R. Gilomen, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Alex Gilomen

Great Grandchild – Piper Rinderer

Great Grandchild – Cale Gilomen

Great Grandchild – Luke Gilomen

Great Grandchild – Maxton Rinderer

Great Grandchild – Eliana Wirz

Great Grandchild – Connor Gilomen

Great Grandchild – Emma Wirz

Great Grandchild – William Gilomen

Great Grandchild – Liam Rinderer

Great Grandchild – Henry Gilomen

Brother – James Gilomen, Trenton, IL

Brother – Earl Gilomen, Highland, IL

Brother – Harold Gilomen, Highland, IL

Brother – Floyd (Mary) Gilomen, Highland, IL.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Benjamin Gilomen – Died 12/19/74

Mother – Irma N. (nee Lorenz) Gilomen – Died 2/4/1994

Brother – Ray B. Gilomen -Died 09/22/95

Sister – Carol I. Kreutzberg – Died 06/28/08

Sister – Eileen E. Buske – Died 10/21/17

Sister In-Law – Mary Schmitt Gilomen – Died 12/16/1959

Sister In-Law – Bonnie Mueller Gilomen – Died 3/26/1999

Sister In-Law – Sandy Beard Gilomen – Died 3/13/2014

Sister In-Law – Bernice Dubach Gilomen – 2/1/2020

Brother In-Law – Harry Kreutzberg – 1/2/2015

Brother In-Law – Lester Buske – 9/22/1995

Parents In-Law –

Ulysses “UD” (Died 6/1/1999) & Alice (Died 2/2/2002) Ulmet

Brother In-Law – Oliver Ulmet – Died 3/22/2000

Brother In-Law – Clark Ulmet – Died 6/30/2012.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Monday, August 23, 2021, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, IL.

Memorial Service will be at 10:00 AM on Monday, August 23, 2021, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, IL, with Rev. Todd Bean, Transitional Minister, officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois or Highland-Pierron Fire Department.