Glenn E. Ranz, age 56, of Aviston, passed away Sunday, August 8, 2021 at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese.

He was born December 5, 1964 in Highland, a son of the late Lester and Eleanor, nee Scheel, Ranz.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law Hal Gray.

Glenn is survived by his siblings, David (Joanie) Ranz of Trenton, Lenore Gray of Trenton, Jim Ranz of Aviston, and Carolyn (Gary) Smoot of Sterling; nephews and nieces, Tim (Jaime) Ranz, Chris (Christine) Ranz, Erin (Keith) Lee, Meaghan (Daniel) Ellenburg, Philip (Stephanie) Gray, Justin (Elissa) Gray, Jonathan Gray, Kestrel Smoot, and Katelyn Smoot; and great-nephews and great-nieces.

Glenn was self-employed and operated GER Paintless Dent Removal in Breese. He was a member of the Spanish Motorcycle Operators Group and enjoyed his Bultaco Motorcycles.

Memorial Service will be Monday, August 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton with Pastor Jeff Roth officiating. Interment will follow at Trenton Cemetery.

Visitation will be Sunday, August 15, 2021 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. and again Monday, August 16, 2021 from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton.

In lieu of flowers, plants, or other gifts, memorials may be made to the wishes of the family with checks payable to David Ranz, and will be received at the funeral home (Moss Funeral Home 105 S Main St, Trenton, IL 62293) who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.