Jamie Matthew Waggoner, Maj., USAF, Ret., age 49, of Aviston, passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021 at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon.

He was born August 30, 1971 in Houston, TX, a son of the late Mary F., nee Cousar, Hollabaugh and James M. “Jim” Waggoner.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sons, Evan B. Waggoner and James M. Waggoner; and grandparents, T.A. and JoAnn Cousar, Nancy Tull, and Ted Waggoner.

Jamie is survived by his wife Susan, nee Cannon, Waggoner of Aviston; daughter, Sarah R. Waggoner of Aviston; brother, Wes Hollabaugh of Paris, AR; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Carol (Frank) Reynolds of Russellville, AR and Doug (Carol) Cannon of White Hall, AR; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, J.D. (Anita) Cannon of McDonough, GA, Matt (Maggie) Reynolds of Ashville, NC, Scott (Charlotte) Cannon of Redfield, AR, Tara (Todd) Reynolds of Redfield, AR, and Chelsea (Matthew) Daniel of Nashville, TN; step- grandmother, Belinda Waggoner of Belle Plaine, KS; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Jamie retired from the United States Air Force with the rank of Major on October 13, 2013. Jamie earned his Bachelors in Computer Science with minors in Military Science and Math from the University of Nebraska-Omaha and worked at numerous bases as a Communications and Information Officer. After retiring from the USAF, Jamie took his skills of woodworking, building and repairing, and received his Contractors License from the National Association of State Contractors Licensing Agencies (NASCLA). Jamie was an avid UNO hockey fan and Arkansas Razorback football fan. Jamie was very determined and meticulous, and it showed through his work. Jamie was a very humble man and was a devoted husband, father, and friend. He will be tremendously missed and was very loved by his family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Grace Baptist Church in Russellville, AR with burial to follow in Piscah Cemetery in Pottsville, AR where full military rites will be accorded.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to his daughter Sarah’s education fund (checks may be made to Susan Waggoner) and will be received through Moss Funeral Home, c/o Jamie Waggoner family, 535 N. 5 th , Breese, IL 62230 who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.