John Loy Cook, Jr. passed away on August 19, 2021, at home following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. His passing followed a weekend of celebration with his family and friends from near and far.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Marian (Folckemer) and his brother, Philip Cook.

He is survived by his wife, Monique (Gagne), daughter Michelle English (Greg), daughter Julie, and son John Cook, III (Ashlee); eight grandchildren: Reese and Savannah Cook; Aviston, Griffin, Hudson, and Leah English; Wren and Loy Cook IV and one great-grandson, Eze. He is also survived by his brother, Jimmy Cook (Sandy) of Loveland, Colorado.

John earned a bachelor’s degree in Business from the University of Montana in 1964. He had many interesting experiences as a young adult and lived in lots of places, including Colorado, Montana, California, New York, Florida, Missouri, and Connecticut. Finally, in 1974 he moved to Illinois to work as an independent landman on contract to Monterey Coal Company (ExxonMobil), acquiring coal rights for two coal mines in southern Illinois. Late in his career he also was contracted with Ameren to acquire railroad rights of way. His career as a landman was illustrious and long-lasting.

After his retirement, he had time to pursue his love of classic cars. He used to tell people that he “could finally spend money on cars because he was done paying for braces and prom dresses.” His car collection consisted of fifteen cars ranging from 1939-1964, including Chevies, Buick, Lincoln, Cadillac, Pontiac, and Jeep. Each car held special memories for him from his childhood or reminded him of a person in his life whom he loved and/or admired.

John achieved great success in his lifetime. In his final days he repeatedly stated that his “greatest achievements” were his relationships with people. He valued every person with whom his path crossed. He leaves behind a legacy of love, devotion, kindness, generosity, and selflessness.

A celebration of life will be held from 12:00 Noon – 3:00 PM on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Bretz Wildlife Lodge and Winery, 15469 Illinois State Route 127, Carlyle, IL 62231. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Cook are suggested to the Centralia Humane Society and will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, PO Box 276, Carlyle, IL 62231. Condolences may be shared online by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.